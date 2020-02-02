|
Shirley A. (Chmura) Wible of Smyrna, Del. passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was 77.
Shirley was born in Trenton, N.J. and grew up in Morrisville, Pa.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Wible, and by her children, Shirley Ann Patterson (Richard), David A. Greenlee Jr. (Sandra), and Albert Wible. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Richard and Cassandra, and her three great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory: her sister, Linda Abate (Frank), as well as her nine brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wible Jr.
Shirley truly loved to read and write romance novels; belonging to the Romance Writers of New Jersey and the Romance Writers of America. At the time of her passing, she was working on a romance novel set in the Pinelands of New Jersey. She will be truly missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Beck Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery of Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to The ARC, 2350 W. Westmoreland St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
