Shirley Ann (Transue) Cook of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience. She was 84.
Born in Bristol, Shirley was a long-time resident of Bensalem. She owned and operated Cook Transport along with her husband Robert for over 50 years.
She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with her husband Robert. She also enjoyed bowling and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert E. Cook. Shirley will be sadly missed by her three loving children: Robert J. Cook, Shirley Ann Raffa (Keith) and Joseph R. Cook; her siblings: Robert McEwing. Robert Downs (Charlotte) and Patricia Cook; Her sister-in-law: Elaine McEwing; nine Grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, William J. Cook and her brother Joseph McEwing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Wednesday eve from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 and again Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial's in her memory can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
