Shirley Ann Silvestri

Shirley Ann Silvestri (née Clipner), 81, of DeLand, FL, passed away November 21, 2020.

Hard-working and determined, Shirley accomplished everything she set her mind to with an iron will. Above all else, she was dedicated to her family. Shirley spent much of her childhood in Langhorne, PA. She later moved to Levittown, PA, where she spent many years raising her family. Shirley owned L&S Seafood with her husband, Lou, in Morrisville, PA in the 1970s and 80s. She later spent many years working retail in Trenton, NJ and worked part time in the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market for several years after retiring to Florida.

The things she loved most in her retired life were spoiling her grandchildren and beloved dogs, soaking up the Florida sunshine, enjoying a good book, and always staying busy.

She is reunited with those who preceded her in death, including her husband, Louis Silvestri; her dear mother and father, Gertrude Young (née Crue) and Norman Clipner; and older brothers, Frederick "Kenny" Young, Wayne Young and Norman "Sonny" Clipner Jr. (Carol).

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children, Louis F. Silvestri (Karen) of Houlton, ME, Joel Kent of Kenneth City, FL, Kenneth M. Silvestri of Hiram, GA, and Sandra Walker (David) of Fairless Hills, PA; her grandchildren, Joel Kent (Kelley), Jennifer Silvestri DiNardo (John), Angelica Kann (DJ), Nicole Silvestri, Andrew Kent, Kenneth L. Silvestri, and Kyle Walker; her great grandchildren, Zachary, Connor, Samuel and Nicholas; her loving brother, Barry Clipner (Donna) of Trevose, PA; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Her final resting place will be beside her husband at the Morrisville Cemetery in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



