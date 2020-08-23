Shirley Ann (Doyle) White of Ocean City, N.J. and Doylestown, Pa. died Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old.Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Francis Joseph White. The couple shared 45 years of love, happiness and family.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Shirley was a loving mother to the late Kathleen Maxwell, and daughter of the late Francis and Loretto (Monehan) DoyleShirley White is at peace, as there is nothing left on this earth for her to accomplish. If you need an angel, call her name, as she is soaring in the Heavens joyously watching over the impossible legacy that she has created. She galvanized five generations to a code of love, loyalty and uncompromising standards.She traveled the globe with her beloved husband, Frank, and together they aggressively loved their children and raised them with determination and unyielding dignity. They created an environment that demanded that family be there for one another.Everyone who encountered Shirley knew they were blessed to be with this amazing person, who loved, laughed and spoke the truth. She was proud to be self-made, a person of integrity and honesty, who came from nothing, and valued everything she worked for. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in this world and possessed a deep understanding that life is for living and cultivating love, honesty and trust.Shirley was the mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother to many, and her greatest joy was seeing those around her thrive. Exalting in the work, happiness and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren ignited her spirit.With joy and passion, Shirley would take each new member of her family under her prideful wing. When you close your eyes and think of Shirley it is easy to envision her reading to the youngest and newest member of her tribe, and your heart would fill with gratitude as she would take your child's hand and instantly instill her honor and integrity upon them.Shirley radiates such meaningful love into our hearts. Anyone entrenched in the deep family bonds, built through Shirley's fierce love, knows this will be her eternal influence. "There is nothing better than us". So shine on Shirley White, our Matriarch, our friend and we will shine with you!Shirley will be missed tremendously by her children, Michael (Melissa), Robert (Tony), Fran (Linda), John (Karen), Brian (Kim) and Regina Poeske (Leon); her son-in-law, Jay Maxwell; 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be held on August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment to follow at Doylestown Cemetery.In light of her love of birdwatching Cape May Bird Observatory will be the recipient for donations in her memory. Please have checks made payable to New Jersey Audubon and mailed to the Cape May Bird Observatory, 600 Route 47 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In the memo line add: "CMBO in memory of Shirley White" or in writing in a card or note.Fluehr Funeral Home