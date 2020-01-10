|
|
Shirley H. Spencer of Langhorne, Pa. departed this life on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Newtown, Pa. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Spencer was a resident of Langhorne for most of her life. She attended Simon Gratz High School and Philadelphia Business College. She was employed by the PA Dept. of State from 1950 to 1970, and worked for the YWCA of Langhorne from 1974 to 1996 before retiring.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Langhorne for 70 years.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey D. Spencer Sr., her parents, Leroy and Wilhemena Howell, and her sister, Delores Holman.
Mrs. Spencer is survived by her daughter, Sheila Taylor (Robin Sr.); her son, Harvey D. Spencer Jr.; her niece, Sherri Holman; grandchildren, Dori Johnson, Christina Taylor, Robyn Stephenson, Amber Taylor and Robin A. Taylor, Jr.; great grandchildren, Leila and London Barber; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at First Baptist Church of Langhorne, 215 E. Richardson Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, where calling hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Campbell Funeral Chapel,
Trenton, N.J.
www.campbellfc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 10, 2020