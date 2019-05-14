|
|
Shirley J. Kamin of Churchville passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
Born Oct. 7, 1935, in New Columbia, Pa., Shirley was the daughter of William and Sarah (Bechtel) Middleton. She was a graduate of Milton Area Senior HIgh School and Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and Anesthesia.
Shirley was a woman of many talents and she enjoyed nursing, cooking, gardening and Hawaiian vacations.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Helen Lynn.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her loving and beloved husband of 60 years, Howard M. Kamin; her sons, Richard and his wife, Mary Jo, and William and his wife, Linda; and her grandchildren, Kristen, Kathy and Matthew.
Her family would like to thank all of the nurses in The Saint Mary Medical Center ICU for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Shirley.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954. Her funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Her Interment will be held privately in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to an animal rescue .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019