Shirley M. Snyder
Shirley M. Snyder of Ann's Choice in Warminster passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was 90.

Mrs. Snyder was an original Levittown homeowner for 47 years before moving to Warminster. 

Shirley was born in Philadelphia to Estelle (Alblaster) and Chester Huyette.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William. 

She is survived by her loving children, William Jr. (Charlotte), Stephen (Kitt), Robert, Linda Kline (John), Lisa Miller (Alan), and Edward (Deborah), the grandmother of Lauren (Jason), Lindsay (Nick), Robert Jr. (Brenda), Brittany, Krista, and Ashley, and great grandmother of Ellie, Martin, and Kaia.

Shirley was quiet but always listening. She was a founding member of the former Immaculate Conception Parish, where she volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed crafts, painting, and cooking for her family. She was a member of the "Shirley Club" at Ann's Choice and enjoyed volunteering at the Treasure Chest.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ann's Choice Memory Care for the special care they gave to Shirley.

A Memorial Mass for Shirley will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ann's Choice Scholarship Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA  18974.

Condolences may be sent to Shirley's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Decker-Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
