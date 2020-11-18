Sidney P. SchmuklerSidney P. Schmukler, 94, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.Sidney was born February 18, 1926 to Louis and Elaine Schmukler in Philadelphia, PA and was the oldest of two children.Sidney served in the U.S. military during the Korean War as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 72 years, Marion M. Weinstock, in Atlantic City, NJ and they were later married in Philadelphia, PA.Sidney was an expert at all things mechanical and he began his civilian career in the automotive industry as a mechanic. He later entered management working for a large automotive dealership until his retirement in 2003.Apart from his career, Sidney enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a love of hunting, fishing and traveling whenever he had the time. He also liked boating and motorcycling.Sidney is survived by his wife Marion, sons Louis (Sally) Schmukler, Mark (Kaitlin) Schmukler, daughter Diane (Eric) Stein, brother Charles (Nancy) Schmukler and grandchildren Elliot (Alix), Adam, Jake, Hannah, Kate, and Zack.Private services will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks