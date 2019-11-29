|
|
Sophie Kozlakowski passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 95.
She was born in Minsk, Belarus, and raised her loving family in New York, after which she moved to Pennsylvania. She was an employee of Seviroli, Inc., and was a devout Christian woman who adored her Lord and her family. She enjoyed her home, as well as reading her Bible, sharing her faith, and talking about life to everyone who came to know her.
Sophie was lovingly married for 61 years to George Kozlakowski, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Arlene (Peter), Jimmy (Annamarie), and Lora (Bob); her beloved grandchildren, George (Lori), Krissy, Tim (Anita), James Trikur (Lea), James Kozlakowski, Nicholas and Michael; and her adoring great- grandchildren, Danny, Carly, Lucas, and Lilly.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the surgical, medical, nursing, and hospice staff at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, for their loving care and compassion, as well as the kind expressions of love, sympathy and prayers of so many.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Christian Life Center, 3100 Galloway Road, Bensalem, Pa. Sophie's Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. with a calling hour beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Life Center.
Burns Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 29, 2019