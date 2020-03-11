Home

DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Sophie Zeglin
Sophie Zeglin


1926 - 2020
Sophie Zeglin Obituary
Sophie Zeglin passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Immaculate Mary Center in Philadelphia. She was 93.

Born in Whitney, Pa., Mrs. Zeglin has been an original homeowner in Fairless Hills since 1954 and was a founding member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish.

An avid bowler, Mrs. Zeglin bowled at Levittown Lanes and the former Fairlanes.

She also enjoyed playing bingo at Saint Michael the Archangel in Levittown and Saint Ephrem in Bensalem, and trips to the casinos.

Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late John P., Mrs. Zeglin is the loving mother of Gregory J. (Barbara) and Gloria J. Klewin.

She is the devoted grandmother of Kevin Klewin (Lori) and Christopher Klewin (Nanette); proud great grandmother of John, Nathaniel, Lindsay and Tyler; and dear sister of Andrew Smolleck.

Mrs. Zeglin will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Zeglin's name may be made to , Inc. - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 11, 2020
