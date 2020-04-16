|
|
Stanley Allen Morrison, formerly of New Britain, Ocean City, and Warwick, passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020. He was 78.
Born Nov. 2, 1941, and raised in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Pa., Stan was the son of the late John Donald and the late Mary Arlene (Holmes) Morrison.
He attended Roxborough High School, later being admitted into their Athletic Hall of Fame for football. He then attended West Chester University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, followed by a Master's degree from The College of New Jersey.
Stan was a lifelong educator, loved by his students and their parents alike. For manyyears after his retirement, former students would approach him to say hello as he "strolled the boards" during his summer stays at his home in Ocean City, N.J.
Stan was a jack of all trades throughout his life. He was an avid birdwatcher, puzzler, athlete, artist, golfer, singer, coach, Sunday school teacher, and the ultimate handyman. Of all his many interests and talents, he is remembered best as a loving, devoted, and generous family man with a kind heart and a quiet strength. No matter where he lived, he was embraced by his community as a caring and thoughtful friend. Poppy, as he is known by his grandchildren, will be well missed by all who knew him.
Stan is preceded in death by his first wife, Lynne, and is survived by his second wife, Gerri. He is survived by his four children Lisa Kennedy, Suzanne Redfield (John), Stanley Morrison, Jr. (Sue), and Robert Morrison (Kelly) and his sister Sandy McGinn (Tom). Also surviving are his nine grandchildren Hannah, Megan, Claire, Stanley, Abby, Grace, Sahvannah, Michael, and Emma.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the ().
A celebration of Stan's life will be held at a later time.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020