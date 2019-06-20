|
Stanley "Stas" Dubiel Jr. passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 58.
He was the cherished son of Longina (Zienkiewicz) and the late Stanley Dubiel Sr., and the brother of Henry J. Dubiel (Katie) and Theresa Weipert (Gerard). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pa., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.,
Philadelphia
www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 20, 2019