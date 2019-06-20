Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
Stanley Dubiel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dubiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Dubiel Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Dubiel Jr. Obituary
Stanley "Stas" Dubiel Jr. passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 58.

He was the cherished son of Longina (Zienkiewicz) and the late Stanley Dubiel Sr., and the brother of Henry J. Dubiel (Katie) and Theresa Weipert (Gerard). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pa., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.,

Philadelphia

www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now