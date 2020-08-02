Stanley J. Sharpe of Orwigsburg, Pa., formerly of Southampton, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Seton Manor Inc. He was 93.Stanley was born in Andalusia, Pa. on Nov. 29, 1926, the only son of the late Erna (Schaeffer) and Joseph C. Sharpe.He was the widower of Audrey (Fleming) Sharpe.He served in the U.S. Merchant Marines in World War II, and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.He was a 1957 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and worked as a metallurgist and engineer in the steel and aluminum industries. He also was a skilled woodworker and boat builder.Stanley is survived by nieces, Brenda Binns, Elizabeth Clark, and Bonnie Fleming-Jacoby, his grand nieces, Brigitte Yeager and Rebecca Netznik, and grand nephew, Mark Clark.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961, where family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, Pa., will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Philadelphia, PA 19148.Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.Orwigsburg, Pa.