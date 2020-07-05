Stella A. Cardinali, soon to have been age 82 in early May, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after many years and a courageous battle with stomach cancer, with her loving family truly by her side.Ann, as she was known, was preceded in death by her amazing and loving husband, John Cardinali, who died seven years and one day before her death. In 2007, they celebrated 50 years of a happy and loving marriage.Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jackson Sutton and Ethel Louise, her stepmother, Winifred Sutton, and her brothers, Jack Sutton and Gary Sutton.Ann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Santi (John) of Penndel, her son, Richard "Rick" Cardinali (Alejandra) of Levittown, and her granddaughters, who called her Mom-Mom, Jennifer Schlegel (Justin), Dana Kaufman (Ross) and Isabella Cardinali. She was blessed with three great-granddaughters, Joelle Schlegel, Gianna Schlegel and Stella Kaufman, her namesake, who all knew her as and called her GiGi .She will be greatly missed by her sisters, who were by her side at her death, Betty Beddia (Vince) and Beverly Buscavage (Mike), her other siblings, Joseph Flynn (Sandy), Mary Barruzza (Mike), and Michael Sutton (Stephanie), her sisters-in-law, Rosalie (Cardinali) Hartigan and Donna Sutton, and many nieces and nephews.Ann was a retired clerical worker of NJM Insurance Company, and later, a part-time employee of Law School Admission Council in Newtown.Ann enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her flower and plant beds. Her greatest love and joy came from her family -- spending quality time and gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters.Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel