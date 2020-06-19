Stella M. Iorio, formerly of Lawrenceville, N.J., died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Brookdale Northampton, Richboro, Pa. She was 85.Born in Atlantic City, Stella resided in Trenton for 14 years and then became a resident of Lawrenceville for 45 years before moving to Richboro in 2015. She was a longtime parishioner at The Church of St. Ann.Some of her hobbies included baking, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Stella was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.Stella was the daughter of the late Louis and Marion Alegona Patermo, wife of the late Dominick A. Iorio, Ph.D., and sister of the late Anthony Patermo (Irene), Peter Patermo (Mary), Joseph Patermo, Carmela Gitto (Joseph), Marie Mangano (Frank), and Rose Giannantonio (Vincent).She is survived by her son, Stephen Iorio (Gloria); her daughter, Michele Oudenne (Edward); her grandchildren, Ashley Adams (Jerremy), Danielle Nickerson (Paul), Ryan Oudenne, Blake Iorio, Michael Oudenne, Keith Black (Corina), and Ian Black (Katie); her great grandchildren, Jason Adams and Colin and Cole Black; her sisters, Rita Costanzo and her husband, Frank; brothers-in-law, Christopher Iorio (Olive) and Louis Iorio (Vera); sisters-in-law, Elaine Patermo, Mary Koch and Dorothy Iorio; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to gathering restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions in Stella's name made be made to the Dominick A. Iorio, Ph.D. Scholarship Fund at Rider University, 2083 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.To offer a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, N.J.