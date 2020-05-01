|
|
Stephanie E. Roach of Langhorne, Pa. died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home, Langhorne. She was 79.
Born in Darby, Pa., Stephanie was a former longtime resident of Newtown. She was a graduate of Northwestern High School, Hyattsville, Md., and the University of Maryland, Class of 1964.
She worked in Market Research and Telemarketing.
Stephanie enjoyed folk music, reading mystery novels, needlepoint and cross-stitch. She enjoyed spending time with her family and special grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of St. Andrew, Newtown.
Stephanie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Fitzgerald Turner, and the wife of the late Leonard J. Roach.
She was the loving mother of Sheila Roach and Patrick and his wife, Lisa Roach, the proud grandmother of Matthew and Cecilia, and the sister of the late Joseph P. Turner and Sheila Turner.
A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020