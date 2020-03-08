Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Stephanie Gehring
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Stephanie J. Gehring

Stephanie J. Gehring Obituary
Stephanie J. Gehring of Langhorne died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. She was 65.

Born in Philadelphia, Stephanie was a life-long resident of Langhorne, and graduated from Villa Joseph Marie High School in 1972. After graduating, she attended Frankford Hospital School of Nursing and later the School of Anesthesiology. She went on to pursue her career as nurse anesthetist as a founding owner of Metropolitan Anesthesia.

Stephanie was a member of Evangelical Fellowship Chapel in Huntingdon Valley where she was a former Sunday school teacher and youth leader. She truly loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed their vacations in Ocean City, N.J., every summer.

Beloved wife of Richard W. Gehring for 45 years, she was the loving mother of Julia Hobbs (Stephen) and Lesley McClelland (Ian); and the devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Dylan, and John. She was the daughter of Stephanie and the late Joseph Creachan; the sister of Deb Gracen (Tom); and will be missed by several nieces, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020
