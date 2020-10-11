Stephen B. Davis, born March 13, 1945, in Hoboken N.J., died October 2, 2020 in Newtown, Pa.
Son to Susan and Harold Davis; Big brother to Arlene (Carlos Aguirre) and Jeffrey Davis (Susan); Beloved uncle to Rebecca (Dan Balkin), Sam Aguirre (Cait), Jason Davis, Justin Davis; Generous great uncle to Henry Balkin, Ivy Aguirre, Ella and Nora Balkin.
Partnered 29 years with Kate Sweeney of St Paul MN and San Francisco, the pair traveled for health and joyful expansion around the world.
Stephen was adored by the large Sweeney family: Rita Ryan (Larry deceased), Joe (Nancy), Tom and Marguerite (deceased), Kate's 21 remarkable nieces and nephews and birthdaughter, Linda Barnoski.
Davis family ancestry extends back to Russia, Romania and Italy.
Steve's parents met in Brooklyn and settled in Hoboken to run a business and live above a newspaper-candy store on Washington Street.
Fun were the visits to Hoboken from Long Island with Uncle Marvin and Aunt Bernice (deceased), Uncle Stanley, and the Davis cousins Bill, Amy, Audrey, Michael and Darren who delighted in hearing "Take some candy, please take the candy!" Family events on Long Island remain important to the cousins.
As a young boy, Steve with brother Jeffrey, friend Mike, and bag lunches traveled the Tube and subway up to the Bronx for sounds, smells, and crack of the bat at Yankee Stadium. Love of the Yankees ran deep throughout his life.
Stephen worked hard and was lucky in his career as patent attorney in pharmaceuticals. His chemical engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology led to a Law degree from American University in Washington DC. Stephen worked first in the US Patent Office before joining Squibb Corporation.
Special colleagues and life-long friends were made during those happy years. He was an exceptional boss and retired from Bristol Myers Squibb determined to catch up on travel. Subsequently he took grand photos of every place and thing he liked.
Stephen was appreciated as a man of quiet brilliance and laugh-out-loud humor, a generous man to family, friends, social causes, magazine journalism, and survival of the environment, near and distant.
Stephen's final years slowed as he met with medical experts at New York Sloan Kettering, Penn Medicine Philadelphia, St. Mary Medical Center and Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown.
On October 2, he was finally released from multiple myeloma and cholangiocarcinoma.
His garden is quiet now perhaps to bloom again in the spring.
Due to precautions surrounding the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
Contributions in memory of Stephen may be sent to a charity of your choice
.
To send condolences to the family visit the website below.
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapelorlandsmemorialchapel.com