Stephen D. Pero of Upper Southampton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was 62.
Stephen was the son of the late Rosemarie (Matteo) and Stephen Pero.
He is survived by his children, Anthony and Julia Pero, and by his sister, Anna Jean Hillyer and her husband, George.
Stephen was proud to be a member of the Cement Masons and Plasterers Union, Local 592 for 30 years. Due to his dedication and perseverance, he earned a members Gold Card.
Outside of work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Philadelphia sports and NASCAR.
Stephen's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa. He will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Memorial contributions in memory of Stephen D. Pero may be sent to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, or by visiting .
Condolences may be sent to Stephen's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019