Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Pero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen D. Pero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen D. Pero Obituary
Stephen D. Pero of Upper Southampton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was 62.

Stephen was the son of the late Rosemarie (Matteo) and Stephen Pero.

He is survived by his children, Anthony and Julia Pero, and by his sister, Anna Jean Hillyer and her husband, George.

Stephen was proud to be a member of the Cement Masons and Plasterers Union, Local 592 for 30 years. Due to his dedication and perseverance, he earned a members Gold Card.

Outside of work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Philadelphia sports and NASCAR.

Stephen's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa. He will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

Memorial contributions in memory of Stephen D. Pero may be sent to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, or by visiting .

Condolences may be sent to Stephen's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -