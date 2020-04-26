|
Stephen E. Straka of Levittown died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was 89.
Born in Clairton, Pa., Mr. Straka was the son of the late John J. Straka Sr. and Rose (Grunsky) Straka. He graduated from Clairton High School in 1948, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Straka resided in Levittown since 1962, and was a member of the former Immaculate Conception parish.
Mr. Straka was employed with U.S. Steel for 42 years until retiring from Fairless Works in 1990.
An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan; he could fix anything and enjoyed working around his home, especially in his yard.
Beloved husband of the late Clara M., he was the loving father of Stephanie C. Harkins and David M. Straka (Stacy Schott); and devoted grandfather of Courtney and Alyssa Straka. He was the brother of Virginia McCaffrey, Regis Straka, and Patricia Curinga. Stephen was preceded in death by his siblings, John J. Straka Jr., Rosemary Watkins, Katherine Scurfield, and Bernard Straka.
He will be missed by several nieces and nephews, his best friend, his dog, Fletcher, and all those he touched with his gentle and loving way.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to MANNA, 420 North 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19130, attn: Development Department.
