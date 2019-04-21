|
|
Stephen Joseph Mishon Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 66.
Born and raised in Levittown, Steve attended Bishop Egan and graduated in 1970. He had a great love for music and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education.
Steve was a loyal worker for Boeing, where he worked for over 25 years, retiring in 2015.
Steve was a father of six, his five children and his stepson. During his later years, Steve was able to enjoy his beautiful grandchildren. He was a very simple man who taught his kids to enjoy nature, get their hands dirty, and that they were too tough to cry. He enjoyed collecting all things new and old.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Mishon; his father, Stephen Joseph Mishon Sr.; and his brother, David Mishon.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Mishon, Stephen Mishon (Jillian), Heather Mishon (Adam Grayson), Katherine Mishon, and Shannon Mishon, along with his stepson, Scott Mishon (Sara).
Family and friends are invited to join us from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Irish Rover Station House in Langhorne, Pa., where his life will be celebrated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019