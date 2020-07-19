1/1
Stephen Kolodziejewski
Stephen Kolodziejewski of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 70.

Born in Philadelphia, Stephen was a resident of Mount Laurel for 26 years. He was employed as a Hair Stylist for over 50 years and worked at LaMirage for the past 32 years.

Stephen will be sadly missed by his husband of 34 years, Douglas Smith. He is also survived by his cousin, Diane Markow, his dearest friends, Tina and Robert MacMillan, and two nephews.

He enjoyed cruises and traveling the world with Doug, along with fine dining and cooking. He was philanthropic with the local food banks and Operation Smile.

He will be greatly missed by all of his co-workers, friends and clients of many decades.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Edna Kolodziejewski.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
