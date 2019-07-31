|
Stephen E. Kovacs of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully at home with family by his side on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was 94.
Born Dec. 21, 1924 in Carteret, N.J., Stephen was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Kovacs, the beloved husband for 63 years to the late Irene Kovacs, and father of the late Richard A. Kovacs and Rodney A. Kovacs.
Known as Steve by everyone, he was a resident of Carteret for more than 64 years before retiring to Bucks County, Pa. in 1989, where he resided in Chalfont, Warwick, and finally in Newtown since 2010.
While a resident of Chalfont, Steve was a communicant and very active member of the senior citizen club at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown, Pa. with his wife, Irene. He later attended St. Andrew Church while living in Newtown. He was a former communicant of St. Elizabeth Church and St. Joseph Church, both in Carteret.
Steve was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II who served on the USS Eldorado and received two Bronze Stars for his participation in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Prior to the Pacific Campaign, Steve also served on the USS Cherokee in the European Atlantic Campaign.
Steve worked in sales for most of his career until retiring as the National Sales Manager for Trans USA Corporation, a cable and video supply company in East Brunswick, N.J.
He loved gatherings and parties with his cherished family, gardening, traveling, watching football on TV, and birthday cakes.
Steve is survived by his son, Kenneth S. Kovacs and his wife, Patricia A., of Newtown. He is also survived by his three cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and Kevin Wojcik, Kathleen, and Kenneth and Beth Kovacs, and his four wonderful great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tyler, Trace, and Trent.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, N.J., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, N.J. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Stephen E. Kovacs name may be designated for Chandler Hall Home Hospice Care, payable to Chandler Hall Philanthropy Office, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
