Stephen M. Thompson Obituary
Stephen M. Thompson passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was 65.

He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School and had spent his entire life in Langhorne, Pa.

Stephen had worked for over 28 years at Gimpel Corp., as well as Hutchinson Industries, White Industries, and last at Ace Design in Bristol, Pa.

He leaves behind his wife, Sharon and step-son, Peter.  He is also survived by his brothers, William and Thomas and their families. 

Funeral services will be private. 

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
