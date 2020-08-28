1/1
Stephen Paul Carr
Stephen Paul Carr of Holland joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, following a valiant and very personal struggle with the disease of addiction. He was just 21.

Born in Chesterfield, Va., he was the youngest of four children of Marc and Sherri Carr, and the grandson of Lee Dumas of Bensalem and the late Paul Dumas and Marcus and Alsie Carr.

Stephen was a 2017 graduate of Council Rock South, an Eagle Scout, and longtime member of Davisville Church. He was an incredibly talented and well-rounded young man. His gregarious nature and big personality drew many into his large circle of friends. His legacy of love, laughter and devotion to family and friends will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents and grandmother, Stephen leaves behind his siblings, Christian Carr of Holland, Ashley Eisenbeiser (Nick) of Alexandria, Va., and Mary Kate Littlejohn (Chris) of Greenville, S.C., and his adoring nieces and nephew, Alex and Ellie Eisenbeiser and Tommy Littlejohn

Although the disease of addiction robbed us of a talented and tender hearted young man, we take comfort knowing that because Stephen professed his faith in Jesus Christ, he is now and for eternity dwelling in the presence of God.

"And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life." 1 John 5:11-12

Relatives and friends are invited to greet Stephen's family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, followed by a private service.

Please note: There will be a limit of 25 guests permitted into the building at one time, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. The family appreciates your cooperation and understanding so that all are able to gather and honor Stephen's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Stephen's name to Davisville Church, 321 Street Rd., Southampton PA 18966 or to Nar-Anon at Nar-Anon.org.

www.fluehr.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
