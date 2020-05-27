Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Mazess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Barry Mazess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Barry Mazess Obituary
Steven Barry Mazess passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Judy (Lehman), the loving father of Wendy Belcastro (Richard), Joshua Mazess and Susan Mazess, and devoted grandfather of Lisa (Stef), Rachel (Cameron) and Taylor (Joseph).

Services and interment will be private.

Contributions in his name may be made to Shir Ami Congregation, 101 Richboro Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -