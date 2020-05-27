|
Steven Barry Mazess passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Judy (Lehman), the loving father of Wendy Belcastro (Richard), Joshua Mazess and Susan Mazess, and devoted grandfather of Lisa (Stef), Rachel (Cameron) and Taylor (Joseph).
Services and interment will be private.
Contributions in his name may be made to Shir Ami Congregation, 101 Richboro Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020