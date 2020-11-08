1/
Steven Dougherty
Steven Dougherty, of Bensalem, died peacefully at his home on November 4th surrounded by family.

He was a graduate of Bensalem High School class of 1981, he was 57 years old.

Steven was a Union Carpenter for over 20 years. He was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers. He enjoyed fishing locally and at Thousand Islands and driving his Caddy.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Judy and Bernie, and his brother Kevin. He will be sorely missed by his brother, David (Fran Zemartis), his sister Karen Pfeifer (Eddie), his nieces, Breana Agan (Kevin) and Carly, as well as many cousins and friends. Steven's services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at cureduchenne.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
