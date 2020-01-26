Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Steven Sharp
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 AM - 2:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Steven H. Sharp Obituary
Steven H. Sharp passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home in Levittown. He was 65.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Patricia (Shellem) and William W. Sharp Jr., he had been a lifetime Levittown resident.

Steven spent his working career as a general contractor doing home remodeling.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. Steven was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan. In his younger days, he enjoyed time at the bay in Long Beach Island.

He was the loving father of Angelina M. Sharp and Joseph M. Marinella (Willie); and was the devoted grandfather of Ava, Spencer, and Joey. He also will be sadly missed by his brother, William W. Sharp III, sisters, Patricia Gallen (John) and Christine Sharp; his best friend, Francine Sharp; and several nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020
