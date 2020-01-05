Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Steven Marc Peltzman

Steven Marc Peltzman Obituary
Steven Marc Peltzman of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Levittown, Pa., died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was 65.

Mr. Peltzman was a graduate of Pennsbury High School - Class of 1973.

He was the husband of Lisa (Carpinona), the father of Jerome Peltzman (Adrian) and Ashley Fernandez (Frankie), the brother of Marsha Grondzki (Thomas) and the late Michael Peltzman (Linda), grandfather of Sydney Rose, and son of the late Jerome and Rosalie Peltzman. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. precisely on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Mt. Jacob Cemetery, 141 Bartram Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society online at nationalmssociety.org.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,

Southampton, Pa.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020
