Steven Michael Peterson passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 38.
Born in Bristol, Steve had been a lifetime resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 2000 graduate of Truman High School. He achieved his Bachelor's degree at Penn State University.
Steve worked many years in the automobile industry as a service writer, mostly in New Jersey. He was most recently employed as a Letter Carrier working out of the Morrisville Post Office.
Steve was a huge Philly sports fan, especially of the Phillies and 76ers. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore.
He was the beloved husband for 10 years to Heather M. (Flood), the loving son of Joan Michelle (Peterson) Bezak (Karl) and John Costanzo, and step brother of Karl B. Bezak. Steve will also be sadly missed by his mother- and father-in-law, Marie and John Flood; his brother-in-law, Matt Flood (Kerry); sister-in-law, Marie Magsam (Tony); nieces, Elizabeth and Abby; nephew, Anthony; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at precisely 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately. There are no calling hours on Saturday morning.
Memorial contributions in Steve's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
