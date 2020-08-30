Steven P. Hadfield of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Temple University Hospital. He was 70.Steven was a jack of all trades, but mostly worked as a car mechanic for over 50 years. In his spare time, he spent time at the VFW Post in Eddington and he loved to be outdoors, hunting and fishing. Steven was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.He is survived by his son, Paul, his step daughter, Barbara Matkovich, as well as his grandchildren, Jaclynn, Kelly, and Victoria. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Brian, Madeline, and Atley, his siblings, Tex, David, Robbie, Karen, and Suzie, as well as many nieces and nephews.Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, in July.Services and interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem