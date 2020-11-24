1/
Steven R. Jaffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven R. Jaffe
Steven R. Jaffe, of Bensalem, passed away at his home on November 23rd. He was 65 years old.
Steve worked as a self-employed truck driver for over 27 years. He loved dogs, roller skating, and fireworks. He also loved coaching for the Bensalem Ramblers, Middle Schools, and High school.
Steve is survived by his children: Steven Jaffe (Sharon), Richard, and Randy as well as his grandchildren: Austin and Seth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, November 27th from 10:00 AM-11:00AM at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020 followed by his service at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Mount Jacob Cemetery.
www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved