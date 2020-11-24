Steven R. JaffeSteven R. Jaffe, of Bensalem, passed away at his home on November 23rd. He was 65 years old.Steve worked as a self-employed truck driver for over 27 years. He loved dogs, roller skating, and fireworks. He also loved coaching for the Bensalem Ramblers, Middle Schools, and High school.Steve is survived by his children: Steven Jaffe (Sharon), Richard, and Randy as well as his grandchildren: Austin and Seth.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, November 27th from 10:00 AM-11:00AM at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020 followed by his service at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Mount Jacob Cemetery.