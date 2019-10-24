|
Stuart Mark Gelber of Trevose passed away suddenly in his home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 59.
He was the husband of the late Michele Gelber, who passed in June 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Joan (Shapiro) Gelber of Trevose and the late Alfred Gelber, who passed in 2018.
"If you knew Stu, you would know he had a knack for being able to sell anything." He enjoyed buying and selling antiques, spent a lot of time at flea markets, and also enjoyed fishing with his son.
He was a member of the laborers union Local 57 and was of the Jewish faith.
In addition to his mother, Joan, he is survived by his son, Tyler Gelber of Tullytown; sister, Lisa Howard (John Jr.) of Trevose; nephews, Johnny III (Nicole) and Corey; and a great niece, Destiny.
Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in "Section Z" of King David Memorial Park, 3594 Bristol Road, Bensalem, Pa.
