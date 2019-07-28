|
Sunda-Rose Goddard of Croydon passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 85.
Sunda worked as a secretary at Woods School and Epson, then finally retired from North Tech after many years of service. She loved to paint ceramics, cook, bake, watch QVC and go camping.
Sunda-Rose is survived by her two cats, the Terror and Lola; her daughter, Anna Mae Tuthill, her sons, Kevin Fritz, Edward Kostic Jr, Brian Kostic, and Andrew Kostic; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 West County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.
