|
|
Susan "Assaunta" Diretto of Morrisville entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.
Born in Morrisville to the late Joseph and Anna (Diletto) Marrazzo, Susan was a faithful follower of Jesus and a lifelong member of Calvary Full Gospel Church. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with family and her role as wife, mother, Nonna, and Gigi.
She was a faithful wife for 59 years to the late Marco Diretto; sister of the late Don, Daniel, and Joseph Marrazzo; sister-in-law of the late Alice, Mary, and Millie Marrazzo, and Larry Silvi; mother- in-law of the late Ruthann Diretto; and grandmother of the late Peter Neely.
She is survived by her four loving children, Joan (Diretto) and Robert Weik, Don M. and Nancy Diretto, Anna and Kevin Gribbon, and Marc and Tracy Diretto. Further surviving to carry on her family traditions are her 12 grandchildren, Thomas Jr. and Courtney Fennimore, Jill and Brud Anderson, Brian M. and Pearre Fennimore, Rob and Marie Weik, Melanie and Rich Minnich, Melissa Diretto, Elizabeth and Ken Keller, Kevin and Kimberlee Gribbon, Cori and Jen Gribbon, Nicholas Gribbon, Marc and Liz Diretto, and Christina Diretto. In addition, she is also survived by 20 great grandchildren. Susan will also be remembered by her siblings, Rose Silvi, Ginger and Frank Cracker, and Norman and Marylou Marrazzo, and by many nieces and nephews of the Marrazzo, Silvi, and Cracker families, as well as nieces and nephews in Italy.
The Diretto family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Susan from Hope Care, and Marcia from Touching Hearts, for their compassion and assistance through this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Calvary Full Gospel Church, 676 Lincoln Hwy., Fairless Hills, PA 19030. The Rev. David Farina, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Morrisville Cemetery, Morrisville.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, at Calvary Full Gospel Church.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Full Gospel Church.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019