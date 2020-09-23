Susan Hintz of Chesapeake City, Md. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 67.Mrs. Hintz was born Oct. 14, 1952 in Montgomery County, Pa., daughter of the late Thomas E. and Eleanor F. Donohue Neibauer.Susan was an active member of Calvary Chapel of Chestertown, Md. She held a Bible Study of Prayer and Worship and a Bible Club for neighborhood children; she also was a mentor for elementary school children. She had lived in Cecil County for 29 years, where she loved spending time with her family and flower gardening.Mrs. Hintz is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 29 ½ years, Raymond E. Hintz; son, Joel J. Mattson of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jenny Mattson of Earleville, Md.; granddaughters, Kiley and Abbie Mattson; and her sisters, Virginia Shemeley of Quakertown, Pa. and Rosanne Hampton of Bensalem, Pa.A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md., where her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Chapel Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Calvary Chapel of Chestertown, 11015 Augustine Herman Hwy., Chestertown, MD 21620.Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech,Galena, Md.