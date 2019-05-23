Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Susan (Pearson) Kitces died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa., at the age of 101. This was 20 years, to the day, after the death of Samuel Kitces, her husband of 55 years.

Susan is survived by her children, Maury Kitces (Judy), Edward Kitces (Eileen), and Anna Kitces (Seth Fishman). She was the grandmother of Michael Kitces (Eleanor), James Kitces (Jaime), Suzanne Peck (Josh), Matthew Kitces (Lauren), Elizabeth Kitces (fiancé, Geremy Rosenberg), Rebecca Fishman, and Laura Fishman, and eight great grandchildren. She was the matriarch of a large extended family and known as "Aunt Susie" to hundreds of nieces, nephews and their children. She was the last remaining of the 39 grandchildren of Jacob Gordon and Chaya Dunsky and the end of an era.

Susan was born in Montreal, Canada and moved to Ottawa shortly after she and Sam were married. Following Sam's work opportunities, they then moved to Baltimore, Md. followed by Northern Virginia, and then Marlton, N.J. They also had a winter home in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where Susan moved after Sam passed away in 1999. In her later years, when her memory started to decline, she moved to Yardley, Pa. to live with her daughter, Anna, son-in-law, Seth, and their daughters.

Despite her failing memory, her sunny disposition and eternal optimism persisted. She left a trail of friends wherever she went and will be remembered and missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to services at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa., with interment at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, N.J. Contact Congregation Beth El in Yardley for Shiva and contribution information.

Joseph Levine & Sons,

Trevose

www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 23, 2019
