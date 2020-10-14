Susan L. Rooney of Bensalem passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was 71.Susan worked as an instructional assistant in the Bensalem School District for 15 years, and most recently was operating her own eBay store. She enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time.Susan is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Shaw (Michael), and her granddaughter, Katie Marjarum.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church, 2985 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem