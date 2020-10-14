1/
Susan L. Rooney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Rooney of Bensalem passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was 71.

Susan worked as an instructional assistant in the Bensalem School District for 15 years, and most recently was operating her own eBay store. She enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Shaw (Michael), and her granddaughter, Katie Marjarum.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church, 2985 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved