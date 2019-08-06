|
Susan M. Blackshire passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home. She was 58.
Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Arlene (McGlynn) and Bernard Sinkiewicz, Susan had been a lifetime resident of Fairless Hills and was a 1979 graduate of Pennsbury High School. She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, Fairless Hills.
For 25 years she was employed as a School Aide at Charles Boehm Middle School. Susan was also employed at the former Pathmark in Fairless Hills.
She loved doing arts and crafts and enjoyed feeding the animals in her backyard.
Most important to her always was the love she had for her family and being able to spoil her grandchildren.
Susan was the beloved wife for 38 years to Peter, and the loving mother of Krystal A. Stopa (Larry) and Michael B. Blackshire (Jess). She was the devoted grandmother of Michaela, Aubree and Hunter; dear sister of Martin Sinkiewicz (Denise), Cheryl Zdziera (Robert), Bernard Sinkiewicz (Toni), Paul Sinkiewicz, and twin sister of the late Leonard Sinkiewicz. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, extended family and members of the Blackshire family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass be celebrated at precisely 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. There are no calling hours on Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to Charles Boehm S.A.A., 866 Big Oak Rd., Yardley, PA 19067 or to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
