A longtime resident of Newtown, Susan Pusey Stapleton, 87, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Somerford Place in Annapolis, where she had resided for the past 10 weeks. She spent most of the previous year living with her daughter, Rebecca Stapleton and grandchildren in West River, Md.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her grandchildren, Trevor Morrisey of Cambridge, Mass. and Diana and Timothy Stapleton of West River, Md., her nieces, Dr. Elizabeth Myer of Youngstown, Ohio, Ruth Cobb of Stow, Ohio and Margaret Myer of Rochechouart, France, nephew, Johnny Corson of Pottstown, Pa., and cousins, Wilson Roberts of Greenfield, Mass., Mary Hunter of Beach Haven, N.J. and St. Pete Beach, Fla., and Charles Joseph Roberts of Reno, Nev.
She was the daughter of the late cartoonist, James Carver Pusey Jr., her mother, Margaret Andre Roberts Mason, and stepfather, Cloyd A. Mason. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Polly" Myer, her ex-husband, Larrick B. Stapleton, and her cousins, Anne "Binnie" Corson Waugh and Elizabeth Corson. She was the niece of the late Charles W. Roberts Jr. and Madelene Roberts of Newtown.
Before retiring, she worked for years at the Newtown Book and Record Exchange, where she was able to indulge her love of books and keep herself much more informed about popular music than her daughter. She was an avid gardener and a fixture on State Street in Newtown, tending to her flower beds and the dozens of potted plants covering her porch and hanging from the curbside tree. In fact, she was captured doing just that in a candid photo in the Nov. 20, 2009 edition of the magazine Bucks County Town and Country Living. She spearheaded a successful effort to prevent the development of a parking lot behind the Newtown Theatre, just two doors from her home, arguing that preservation of any remaining green space along Newtown Creek was a vital legacy to leave to future generations.
In addition to gardening and collecting books, she was devoted to her family and treasured evenings spent on her front porch talking to friends, neighbors, and any passers-by, especially those walking their dogs. In good weather, she enjoyed trips to nearby Tyler State Park, where she could enjoy the Neshaminy Creek which featured prominently in many of her best childhood memories from both her family home and summers at Camp Onas, which was then located along the creek.
Born in Abington, Pa., she spent her childhood at Honey Hollow, as her family's home along the Neshaminy in Wrightstown, was then known. She moved to Center City Philadelphia and later to Elkins, W.Va. as a teen when her mother remarried. She was a graduate of Stephens College and of the University of West Virginia.
The family plans to hold a service at a later date at the Southampton Old School Baptist Meetinghouse Cemetery in Southampton, Pa., where her mother, aunt and uncle and grandparents are all buried.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Onas, where she spent many happy summers as a camper and counselor: Camp Onas, 609 Geigel Hill Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942 or camponas.org
