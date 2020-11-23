1/1
Susan S. Payne
1938 - 2020
Susan S. Payne, 82, of Sarasota, FL, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, PA.
Mrs. Payne was born on April 6, 1938 in Trenton, NJ to the late Paul and Marie (Carter) Carter. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton and had a 15-year career as the assistant administrator at Helene Fuld Medical Center.
Mrs. Payne lived in Yardley, PA for 36 years before relocating to Sarasota, FL in 2006. An avid reader and crossword puzzle fanatic, her real passion was ballroom dancing. She attended the Fred Astaire Dance Studio and was the recipient of many awards.
Susan was predeceased by her late husband Murray Shepp, grandson Matthew Pattley, sister Margaret "Peggy" Carter, and brother Jack Carter.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, William T. "Bill" Payne, Jr. of Sarasota; son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Kimberly Pattley of Morrisville, PA; step son Edwin Shepp; grandchildren Thomas Pattley III and Germaine Tsui; Daniel Pattley and Alli Bizon; and great-granddaughter Autumn Bizon-Pattley. Susan is also survived by five sisters: Sr. Joan Carter of Lawrenceville, NJ; Maryann Mate of Morrisville; Paula Terry of Fairless Hills; Terry and Lou Groves of Morrisville; Linda and Ted Tosti of Kissimmee, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service and interment in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, PA, will be held privately at the convenience of the family, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Mrs. Payne's name, may be made to the Soldier's Project, www.thesoldiersproject.org.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
