Susan Theresa Cheney, born 1924 in Sommerville, Mass., died peacefully at Spring Arbor, Kill Devil Hills, N.C. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.Susan is survived by her daughter, Susan P. Cheney and her son-in- law, Tony O'Connell, both of Kill Devil Hills, and her great-grandchildren, Bryce and Keeley Webber of Colorado.Susan began working at age 12 as a nanny and later married her sailor, Franklin Clyde Cheney, in 1944. Susan returned to the work force in 1958 at Strick Trailer Corporation and started her second career as a switchboard operator. She retired in 1989 as the Chief Expeditor for the company.Susan moved often during her life, following her construction electrician husband. She moved into Penn Valley Terrace in Bucks County, Pa. in 1958, and later to the Outer Banks in 2017 to join her daughter and son-in-law.Susan shared her multiple talents with her parish, St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Titusville, N.J. for over 50 years. After her retirement, she volunteered at St. Mary's Thrift Shop in Langhorne, Pa. Susan never met a stranger and dedicated her life to helping other people throughout the community. She was a multitalented woman who was always ahead of her times. There are countless people who benefitted from her endless wisdom and generous love.Due to Covid-19, there will be no services will be held. Please celebrate her life safely with your family.In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be made to St. George's Church, 1370 River Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560.