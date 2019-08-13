|
Suzanne M. Viechnicki of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Abington Jefferson Hospice of Warminster. She was 83.
Born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. to Lester and Hilda Dimmick, Suzanne was the sister of Lester Wm. "Bill" Dimmick of Marshalls Creek, Pa. and to the late Mary Dimmick-Meyer of Silver Springs, Md.
She was the beloved wife of the late Jere T. Viechnicki. Sue and Jere shared many years of happiness and fond memories raising their six children in Levittown, Pa., and later in their retirement years in Indian Lake Estates, Fla. for 23 years. They returned to Pennsylvania and resided at Ann's Choice for the remainder of their years.
Suzanne was mother to the late Jeffrey T. Viechnicki and will be dearly missed by her remaining five children: Pamela and Robert Reese, Theresa Leverence, Janice and Rick Walker, Joel and Rhonda Viechnicki, and Christina "Tina" Viechnicki, in addition to her 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until her memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019