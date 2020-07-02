Suzanne Wallace (Holtzman) resident of Yardley Pa. died peacefully on June 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She leaves behind her husband Jim and daughter Jennifer Rippert and Jim's children James, Kathleen, and Jaclyn. Lovingly known as Grandma Sue to their eight grandchildren, Emily, Dan, Mike, Joe, Ali, Tommy, Lucy and Christopher.



Daughter of the late Barbara and Joseph Holtzman. Loving sister of Marianne Gillan, Jay Holtzman, Barbara Maniscalco and her husband Paul, Teresa O'Halloran, Bruce Holtzman, and Brian Holtzman. Loving aunt to Laura DiZerga, Kathleen Parker, Joseph O'Halloran, Samantha Gerrity, Anthony Maniscalco, and Sarah Holtzman.



Sue grew up in Wantagh N.Y. and graduated from MacArthur High School. She received her bachelor's degree in Special Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She received a Master's degree in Special Education from Adelphi and a Master's degree in School Counseling from Long Island University. Sue was an educator in the Smithtown School System for 35 years, 17 years as a teacher and 18 years as a Guidance Counselor before retiring in 2012. After her retirement Sue got to fulfill her dream of living in Manhattan, residing in the city's Upper East Side for 5 years before settling down in Yardley, Pa.



Sue made a difference in many lives during her long and illustrious career in education. She was passionate about her work and a wonderful advocate for her students. She believed strongly in social justice and throughout her life was active in helping those less fortunate than herself. After retirement, Sue was active in a number of volunteer organizations including A Woman's Place (an organization dedicated to woman dealing with domestic violence), Meals on Wheels, and NYC Reading Partners. She and Jim shared a love of travel and sports.... Sue loved her Mets!



Sue was a smart, caring, independent lady. She had a great sense of humor and an engaging personality. She was a good friend, a devoted mother and best all time sister. Her love for life was evident in everything she did and she was taken from us all to soon. Sister's weekend will never be the same! The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other!



Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, at the St. Ignatius Church 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6th, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue, Yardley, Pa.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to A Woman's Place PO Box 299 Doylestown, PA 18901.



