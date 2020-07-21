Sylvia D. Goldberg passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.
She was a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster for the past two years, having moved there from Yardley, where she had resided since 1977. She celebrated her 87th birthday on September 11.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney, to whom she was married for 61 years. She was the daughter of the late Milford Davis and Rose (Wohl), and granddaughter of the late Herman and Nellie Nievert Davidowitz and Rev. Samuel and Hannah Roth Wohl.
Sylvia attended Kingston High School followed by Penn State University, where she obtained a B.A. degree in Elementary Education. She earned her Master's degree in Education from Bloomsburg University.
Sylvia's career in education spanned seven decades, beginning as the first Kindergarten teacher for the Third Avenue School in Kingston, Pa. when it opened in 1954. Following her marriage to Sidney in 1955, she then reestablished her teaching career in each of the places to which they moved, including Aberdeen, Md., where her husband was stationed in the U.S. Army following college, and then in each town in Pennsylvania his career as a retail executive led them, including Wilkes-Barre, Reading, Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barre again, and finally to Yardley. After retirement as a full-time teacher, and continuing until recently, Sylvia tutored homebound students for the Pennsbury School District and corrected academic and teaching certificate exams online for the Educational Testing Service.
She enjoyed a dizzying array of activities with her family and her many dear friends. She was a superfan of Penn State and Philly sports and enjoyed her family vacations to Disney World and Ocean City, N.J., as well as the many cruises and land tours she and Sidney took great pleasure in during retirement.
She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth El of Yardley where she volunteered for numerous committees and charitable events over the years, taught others to read Hebrew, and received the honor of Woman of the Year.
Most important in her life was her beloved family, which included her late husband, Sidney, and their children, Lynn Goldberg (Candace), Richard Goldberg (Susan), and David Goldberg (Lynne). She was very proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments, Rachel Cook (Alex) and her great granddaughter, April, Rebekah Lieberman, Jonathan Goldberg, Melissa Goldberg, Alyssa Lewanowicz, and Joshua Goldberg.
Donations in Sylvia's name may be made to Congregation Beth-El of Yardley, 375 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA 19067 or by visiting bethelyardley.org
