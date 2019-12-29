|
|
Tara Lessard of Morrisville passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home. She was 47.
Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, she resided in Morrisville for the past 38 years.
For more than three decades, Tara was the heart of Lessard Chiropractic Center, managing the office and patients needs. She also was a photographer and the owner of FreedomGPhotography. Tara's specialty was event photography, capturing historic spontaneous moments in the LGBTQIA community in Philly.
Tara was the mother of the late Ian Thomas Kurtz. She is survived by her parents, Sara and Claude Lessard; her brother, Jeremy Lessard and his fiancée, Teresa Merk; her sister and brother-in-law, Sabrina Lessard and Gabriel Velazquez Zazueta; her biological father, Robert Wagenhoffer, and his children, Thomas Wagenhoffer and Melanie Wagenhoffer.
A private Mass and interment will be celebrated for family. A warm and wild celebration honoring her rich legacy will be planned for the New Year.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tara Lessard may be made in support of Ovarian Cancer Research to The Clearity Foundation. Please make checks payable to The Clearity Foundation and mail to: The Clearity Foundation, 434 West Cedar Street, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92101, or donate online using the online donation form.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019