Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Lessard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Lessard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Lessard Obituary
Tara Lessard of Morrisville passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home. She was 47.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, she resided in Morrisville for the past 38 years.

For more than three decades, Tara was the heart of Lessard Chiropractic Center, managing the office and patients needs. She also was a photographer and the owner of FreedomGPhotography. Tara's specialty was event photography, capturing historic spontaneous moments in the LGBTQIA community in Philly.

Tara was the mother of the late Ian Thomas Kurtz. She is survived by her parents, Sara and Claude Lessard; her brother, Jeremy Lessard and his fiancée, Teresa Merk; her sister and brother-in-law, Sabrina Lessard and Gabriel Velazquez Zazueta; her biological father, Robert Wagenhoffer, and his children, Thomas Wagenhoffer and Melanie Wagenhoffer.

A private Mass and interment will be celebrated for family. A warm and wild celebration honoring her rich legacy will be planned for the New Year.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tara Lessard may be made in support of Ovarian Cancer Research to The Clearity Foundation. Please make checks payable to The Clearity Foundation and mail to: The Clearity Foundation, 434 West Cedar Street, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92101, or donate online using the online donation form.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -