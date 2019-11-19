|
Ted G. Jones of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was 85.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joan A. Pomponio Jones; the loving father of Cynthia A. Christman (Michael), Theodore G. Jones Jr. (Anne), Mark D. Jones (Lisa), and Regina M. Jones; grandfather of 11; and great grandfather of six. Ted was the dear brother of Lois Hammond, Ella Novack and the late Tom Jones, Frank Jones and Flora Fedon.
Ted married his teenage sweetheart, Joan Anne Pomponio. Their love stood the test of time. He loved his children and grandchildren and was heavily involved in his granddaughter's softball team.
Life was an adventure, from snow skiing, water skiing, snowmobiles, boat outings on the Delaware River, to being involved in three divisions of car racing. Friendships he created, whether it from childhood or new, Ted left memories with all, and most importantly, he lived to see the Philadelphia Eagles win the Superbowl.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ted's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
