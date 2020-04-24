Home

Wade Funeral Home
Ted Walp Obituary
Ted Walp, 66, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in Philadelphia, he resided in Bristol most of his life. He was General Manager of CBM Neshaminy Valley.

Ted enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward Walp and Peg and Andrew Monachello, he is survived by his wife, Anne Quattrocchi Walp; his son, Teddy and wife, Hilary Walp, and their children: Frederick, Olivia, Bailey and Lily; his daughter, Angela and husband, Thomas Carpenter, and their children: Jenny, Lauren and Tommy; and his daughter, Elizabeth Walp. Ted is also survived by his brothers, Ed Walp and his wife, Jan, Ken Walp and Barbara, and Len Walp; his sister, Roseann Malone and her husband, Albert; in-laws, Louis and Cissi Quattrocchi, Philomena Quattrocchi, and Martha Anne and Harry Shapcott; along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.

Donations to the Jean May Shapcott Memorial Scholarship Fund, 6927 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, would be appreciated.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2020
